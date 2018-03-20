SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County youths ages 12 to 21 are being urged to enter an art and media contest in celebration of Earth Day.

The contest, co-sponsored by the local nonprofit ShelterKids, offers youths the chance to express through words and images solutions for reducing waste.

Some ideas include:

• Creating a video or art composition showing the changes people can make to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

• Writing an essay about how taking specific actions toward sustainable gardening can save money and help the environment.

• Drawing or painting ideas for water conservation.

• Making a slide presentation that shows how you've made a difference in the community in reducing waste.

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, March 30. Contest rules, and parental consent and entry forms can be found at slco.org/youth/events.

Three winners will selected through online voting April 3 through 10 on the county's Youth Services Facebook page.

The winners will be announced on Friday, April 20, at the Environmental Health Earth Day Celebration at the Environmental Health Building, 788 E Woodoak Lane, Murray.

Winners receive gift cards — $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place — an iPod and prizes related to the theme.