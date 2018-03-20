WEST VALLEY CITY — A police officer shot and wounded a male, likely a teenager, who he said tried to run over him Tuesday, leaving the victim hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

A Granite School District police officer shot the driver of a vehicle about 12:50 p.m., according to district spokesman Ben Horsley.

"At one point (the officer) was on the hood," Horsley said.

The officer was doing his regular patrol looking for truant students in the area of 4400 South and 5700 West when he spotted a vehicle with five males inside near Hunter Ridge Park, about half-mile from Hunter High School.

All of the males appeared to be high school-age, he said.

As the officer got out of his car and approached the vehicle, he could smell marijuana coming from the window, according to Horsley. When he continued to walk toward the car, the driver "immediately came at him and attempted to run him over."

At some point, the officer pulled out his weapon and fired at least one shot, Horsley said. The driver was struck. The car continued for about 100 yards before going onto the sidewalk and rolling to a stop.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. The four other males ran off. Police were still looking for them Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head wound, cuts and other minor injuries, Horsley said.

A Granite officer responding to truant students near a park is typical, Horsley said, but an officer having to use his gun is highly unusual for the department. He believed it had been "many years" since the Granite department had had an officer-involved shooting.

Horsley said at least one resident witnessed the incident. Based on her description, police were looking Tuesday afternoon for four Hispanic males, all believed to be 16 to 18 years old.

One was described as "quite heavyset" and wearing a white shirt, and blue and white shorts. Other limited descriptions included one male wearing blue jeans and a hoodie with old English lettering on it; a third male wearing a blue shirt; and the fourth male wearing baggy blue jeans.