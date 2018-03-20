SOUTH SALT LAKE — An argument between a father and his adult son led to the father being stabbed to death Monday, according to South Salt Lake police.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Warren Richard Phelps, 38, and his father Richard Phelps, 65, got into an argument in their apartment at 2757 S. 300 East. The argument was reportedly over a TV, according to police, who did not elaborate on Tuesday.

Warren Phelps used a knife to stab his father multiple times, according to a statement from the department on Tuesday. He then "called 911 notifying them he had just stabbed his father in the heart," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The elder Phelps was discovered by emergency crews in a bedroom. Warren Phelps was arrested at the apartment without further incident for investigation of murder.

From 1999 to 2001, Warren Phelps was charged in several cases with misdemeanor crimes, including mischievous conduct, arson, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, according to court records. Court records show in at least one case he was ordered to get a mental health evaluation.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.