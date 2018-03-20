An Idaho man is criticizing Delta Air Lines for mixing up his pet puppy’s flight to Boise.

As CNN reported, the dog was supposed to fly from Richmond, Virginia, to Boise (after connecting flights in Detroit and Minneapolis) on Saturday night.

However, the puppy accidentally went to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City before he arrived in Boise on Sunday. The puppy was reported as fine when he arrived in Boise.

Owner Josh Schlaich said he went to the airport to pick up his dog on Saturday, but a Delta employee called him and said his pup would stay the night in Detroit.

“Hey, just wanted to let you know the dog’s flight has been delayed, and the dog is going to stay the night here,” Schlaich told KTVB7-TV in recalling the conversation. “They said, ‘Here’s the number of a person who’s going to take care of it. His name is Chris. You need to call them if you want any more information. Thanks, bye.'”

He said couldn’t receive any answers in phone calls with Delta about what happened .

He described his frustrations in a Facebook post, according to Fortune:

"Was then given the number of the boarding facility — a disconnected line. Was not given a call back number by Detroit person, and the customer service would not give me their direct line. Tried calling Delta Cargo customer service, only to be yelled at by the rep and hung up on. No idea where my dog is, or what conditions he'll be placed under for the next 24 or more hours. Don't know when he will come into Boise tomorrow. No idea who to call. Absolutely ridiculous customer service."

Schlaich went to the Boise airport on Sunday to pick up his dog. However, a Delta worker handed him the wrong dog, Fortune reported.

He then worked with Delta to find out where his puppy went. The dog spent the night in a kennel in Detroit before he was flown to Minneapolis on Sunday. Then, the dog was “misrouted” to Las Vegas.

Delta then put the dog on a flight to Salt Lake City and, finally, Boise.

Delta said “there was a mixup somewhere between Richmond and Boise — and Schlaich actually received the wrong puppy when he arrived at the airport,” according to CNN.

Delta, which is still investigating how the mix up happened, apologized in a statement.

"We know pets are important members of the family and apologize for the delayed shipment of a dog, which is now in the hands of its owner, after it was routed to the wrong destination. We have fully refunded the shipping costs and have initiated an immediate review procedures to understand what happened,” the statement said.

Schlaich said he was shocked the incident even happened.

"I figured because of the national attention to this issue that it would've been better rather than worse, so I was actually a little less concerned about it," Schlaich said.

United Airlines fell into hot water last week for misrouting a dog to Japan, according to the Deseret News. The dog was found OK in Japan and returned home safely, according to KCTV 5.

"They had no idea where the dog was," dog owner Kara Swindle told CNN. "I burst into tears instantly because this has just all been a whirlwind. They didn't know (where Irgo was) until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the plane landed in Japan."

United Airlines also faced criticism after a family’s pet dog died in an overhead bin on a flight, according to NPR.

A flight attendant arranged for the family to put their dog in the overhead bin, even though the family hadn’t broken any of United’s policies about carrying a pet on a plane. The pet died during the three-hour trip.

"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin,” United said in a statement. “We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."