Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted a photo Monday on Twitter of him walking a dog.

Only it wasn’t a normal bread of canine. It was a four-legged Boston Dynamics SpotMini Robot, which many will recognize as the dog-like robot that made headlines last month for opening a door for its robot friend.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

Boston Dynamics, an engineering and design company, showed off the dog-like robot in a video in February, the Deseret News reported. The dog-like robot opened a door for one of his friends, as seen in the video below.

Bezos posted his "dog-walking" photo while attending the Machine learning, home Automation, Robotics and Space exploration conference, simply know as MARS. The conference is invite-only, according to Business Insider.

Bezos made headlines at the MARS event last year for walking around in a 13-foot robot outfit. As the Deseret News reported last year, Bezos posted a picture of himself in a robot suit developed by South Korean company Mirae Technology.

According to The Verge, the robot structure might be a sign of technology’s future.

“Just think: in 50 years’ time we could be hiding in underground bunkers, sucking down our daily Soylent rations, and watching in 4K VR as a cybernetic Jeff Bezos battles Elon Musk’s evil clone in robo-suits equipped with tactical nukes. It’s quite possibly the future we deserve,” The Verge reported.