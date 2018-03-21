Dear Utah State Legislators:

In discussing the merits of a bill, you hold committee hearings. Apparently, you then listen to the many lobbyists on each side of the issue, while average citizens await their turn to be heard. And then, oddly enough, there isn’t time to hear from the citizens who are not paid lobbyists, and the hearing is adjourned. We have now read of several instances where this lovely experience has occurred. What would happen if you let average citizens speak first? Call me naive, call me out of touch, but we out here thought you worked for us, not the paid lobbyists. Just a thought.

Terrell Dougan

Salt Lake City