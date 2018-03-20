Pope Francis is about to celebrate his five-year anniversary as the pope of the Roman Catholic Church, and Business Insider wants to give you a tour of where he lives.

“The pope has lived these past five years within the walls of Vatican City, the seat of the worldwide Catholic administration, the Holy See, which is nestled on the west bank of the Tiber River in Rome, Italy,” according to Business Insider. “It is a place that evokes reverence, spiritual power, and a history that spans thousands of years.”

Using photos from multiple sources, Business Insider published a virtual tour inside the Vatican.

The photos display such sites as St. Peter’s Basilica, which includes works from world-famous painters and artists.

Another photo shows off the massive dome at the basilica, which was designed by Michelangelo.

The photos also offer a look into the museums that surround the Vatican Palace complex.

“The winding museums are a stunning nine miles long,” the report said. “Some say that if you spent exactly one minute looking at every single piece in the museums, it would take you four years to work your way through them.”

Read more at Business Insider.