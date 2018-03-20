SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court Tuesday upheld Utah's controversial election law that allows candidates to gather voter signatures in order to get on the primary election ballot.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law, known as SB54, "strikes an appropriate balance" between protecting the interests of the state in managing elections and allowing the Utah Republican Party and individuals to express their preferences in a democratic fashion and to form associations as protected by the First Amendment.

"Not only does this balance not offend our Constitution, it is at its very essence," according to a three-judge panel.

The judges also concluded in the 95-page opinion that states must have flexibility to enact reasonable, common sense regulations designed to provide order and legitimacy to the electoral process.

The ruling comes as political parties in Utah will hold caucus meetings Tuesday night to elect delegates and cast votes for candidates to run in primary and general elections.

Utah Republican Party Chairman Rob Anderson said party officials were reading through the lengthy document and would issue a statement later in the day.

"We're glad they've ruled, and we'll deal with it when we can. Our first priority is caucus night," he said.

The Utah GOP sued the state over SB54, which allows candidates to bypass Utah's traditional caucus and convention system by gathering signatures to get on the primary election ballot. A federal judge upheld the law but the party appealed.

The law came about as a compromise between lawmakers and backers of the Count My Vote ballot initiative to abolish the convention nomination process in favor of a direct primary election.

Some GOP legislators unhappy with the compromise have made attempts to repeal the law, which has caused deep divides and prolonged bickering in the party.

The ruling, however, might not end litigation over the 4-year-old law.

A faction of the Utah Republican Party State Central Committee passed a bylaw in late February to expel candidates in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts who gather signatures. Anderson has disregarded the change, saying the party can't pass rules that violate state law.

The conflict could lead to another lawsuit aimed at overturning SB54.

Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich concurred in part and dissented in part with the 10th Circuit opinion, writing that SB54 attempts to change the substance of the Utah Republican Party under the guise of the state’s authority to regulate electoral procedure.

"The background of this case should caution us as to the perils of allowing states to impose procedural changes of this magnitude on unwilling political parties," he wrote.

Tymkovich said it might be wise for the party to change its nomination process, and maybe it will. "But such change is not for legislatures to impose," he wrote.

The Utah GOP could petition for a rehearing within 14 days of the ruling. The party also could petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.