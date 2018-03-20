SPRINGDALE, Washington County — The former arborist for Springdale was charged Tuesday with causing more than $20,000 in damage around the town hall by cutting down more than a dozen trees that he had planted.
Shane Curtis Lowery, 52, of Hurricane, is charged in 5th District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.
The vandalism was discovered on March 12, 2017.
"Damage included broken trees, pickleball courts ruined, a substance including skunk oil, urine and feces in several areas and irrigation systems ruined," according to charging documents.
Prosecutors noted that Lowery, who was fired from the city a couple of months earlier for testing positive for drugs, was "the main suspect from the beginning," the charges state.
In addition to collecting surveillance video from a sporting goods store of Lowery purchasing skunk oil, Springdale police have talked to witnesses who "have stated Shane has bragged about the incident," according to the charges.
A second man accused of driving Lowery to Springdale the night of the alleged vandalism, Steven James Stone, 41, of Hurricane, was charged Monday with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.
Lowery's initial court appearance is scheduled for March 26.