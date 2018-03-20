A new WalletHub report ranked Utah as one of the top 10 states in the country that is least dependent on the federal government.

The list ranked all 50 states on how much they depend on federal support. WalletHub considered three major metrics, including return on taxes paid to the federal government, how much federal funding contributes to the state’s revenue and the share of federal jobs in the state.

Each state was given an “average dependency rank” to determine where it fits on the list.

Utah ranked as the eighth state least dependent on the federal government (or the 43rd state most dependant on the federal government), ranking ahead of Connecticut and Virginia in the top 10. Utah’s average dependency rank was 27.06.

Delaware (with a 14.97 dependency rank) earned the top spot as the state least dependent on the federal government, followed by Kansas (18.57), Illinois (22.53), New Jersey (23.35) and Massachusetts (24.34).

New Mexico (83.22) ranked as the state most dependent on the federal government, followed by Kentucky (78.96), Mississippi (75.84), Alabama (71.86) and West Virginia (67.83).

The report found that red states, which had an average dependency rank of 20.17, were more reliant on the government than blue states, which had a 33.55 average dependency rank.

WalletHub pulled its data from the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Census Bureau, USAspending.gov, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Governing.com.

In July 2017, a different WalletHub report named Utah as the second-most independent state in the country, ranking behind only Colorado.

The report defined “independent” as states that could survive without “consumer finances, the government, the job market and the international trade market.”

The report used 32 factors to figure out how well a state could support itself.

Utah received high rankings for having the highest percentage of households with emergency funds and for having the highest median household income.