SOUTH JORDAN — Chris Dawson, a battalion chief with the Sandy Fire Department, has been hired as the city’s new deputy fire chief. Dawson replaces Reed Thompson, who is now the Lone Peak fire chief.

Dawson, who began his career as a volunteer firefighter and then climbed through the ranks, brings with him more than 22 years of emergency medical service experience and leadership to the position. In addition to serving as battalion chief, he’s served as an EMT, paramedic, engineer, captain and a department training officer.

Dawson also worked as an adjunct faculty in the Utah Valley University’s emergency services program and currently teaches online classes in UVU’s emergency services management program.

Dawson holds a bachelor’s degree from Utah Valley University in Emergency Services Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Norwich University and he completed the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.