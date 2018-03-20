SALT LAKE CITY — Sony has agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that could offer customers $65, if they claim their money within the next month.

According to video game news website Polygon, the settlement resolves a legal battle that’s gone on for almost eight years.

It began when Sony removed the “OtherOS” feature — which allowed gamers to install the Linux operating system onto their console — from its device eight years ago. The PS3 had been pitched as a computer, which encouraged companies to buy the console so they could install the software, Polygon reported.

However, Sony stripped the feature in 2010 because of security concerns. The angry PS3 fanbase then filed a lawsuit, “which alleged false advertising, breach of warranty and etc.,” according to Polygon.

Sony first reached a settlement in October 2016, according to Polygon. Original PS3 owners were promised up to $55 in the lawsuit. However, the number jumped to $65 when fewer claims were submitted than the company expected.

Sony admitted no wrongdoing.

CNet reported this week that lawyers will receive a third of $3.75 million payment, while five plaintiffs will receive about $3,500 each for their troubles. Settlement organizers will get between $300,000 and $400,000.

The rest will be divided among anyone who bought an original PS3. The settlement promises up to $65 in cash.

If you bought the original PS3 anywhere between Nov. 1, 2006, and April 1, 2010, from an authorized retailer (like Target, but not KSL Classifieds or Craigslist), you are eligible.

Fill out the claim form here before the deadline on April 15. Don’t forget to include your PS3’s serial number, PlayStation Network username and information about where you bought your console.

However, don’t rush into filing a claim. According to CNet, “You'll need to legally swear you knew it was possible to install Linux on the PS3 and/or lost some of the value of your PS3 when Sony removed the option.”

“This isn't likely to affect the majority of PS3 owners, although the savviest proponents of PlayStation are likely to finally receive payment for their fierce dedication to the art of gaming,” according to Thrillist. “And then probably spend it on more games.”