SALT LAKE CITY — The Infinity War is about to begin.

Last Friday, Marvel Studios dropped the second trailer for the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” film. The new trailer shows much of what the first displayed, which included the big bad Thanos (Josh Brolin) threatening to take over earth and the universe, unless heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the 19 other Avengers can stop him.

One Avenger was clearly missing from the trailer, and he’s actually been missing from a lot of the early marketing material for the film.

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) appears to be absent from all promotional material for the upcoming film. In fact, Renner’s name isn’t even listed on the film’s poster:

Here's the new Avengers: #InfinityWar poster, featuring 23 heroes and one *very* big bad pic.twitter.com/6aPvQc7Irn — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 16, 2018

The bow-and-arrow superhero appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's early films and has been a staple in the series ever since.

So what gives?

Well, social media snoopers discovered that Hawkeye might actually be doing the whole dad thing with his family.

In the “Infinity War" prelude comic that takes place ahead of the movie, which gives readers a sense of where the new movie will begin, Hawkeye is shown going home to his family and retiring from the superhero gig.

Some potential #Hawkeye news..

In the #AvengersInfinityWar Prelude comic, it shows the heroes going separate ways. Clint (hawkeye) officially retires and heads to his secret home with his family. Suggests why he is missing from marketing, he's retired in the start of #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/865SBAeJTN — Superhero Realm ️ (@SuperheroRealm) March 11, 2018

Still, fans are unhappy leaving Hawkeye out of the film. That’s why they’ve developed creative fan art that puts the superhero in the film’s poster and even on magazine covers, according to Mashable.

Renner even shared the fake magazine cover on his Instagram page.

“So whether he's trying to get his Marvel character the attention he deserves or poking fun at how much he's being ignored, Renner seems to be taking promotion into his own hands,” according to Business Insider.

But don’t fret about his absence from the marketing material. The film’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Collider that Hawkeye will appear in the film.

“Coming out of ‘Civil War,’ he’s in the same position that Cap and Falcon are at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie you know … the characters on Cap’s side coming out of the Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths in them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Anthony Russo agreed.

“He has a unique reaction to the civil war situation that puts him in a special spot in this film,” he said.