SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 65-year-old man has died after his adult son allegedly stabbed him at a South Salt Lake apartment Monday, police said.

The son, 38, called police to the home at 2757 South and 300 East about 6:30 p.m., said South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller. Crews pronounced the older man dead at the scene and officers arrested the son, he said.

"It's just a sad situation involving an elderly father and an adult son," Keller said.

Keller said the violence stemmed from "some type of domestic issue" but did not provide details on a possible motive, saying that police were just beginning their investigation late Monday.

Neither man's name has been released as police seek to notify family members.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.