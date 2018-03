SALT LAKE CITY — Even better than a pot of gold.

St. Patrick's Day ended on an especially high note, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. No one died on Utah's roads as a result of drunken driving, and there were no "serious" crashes, the UHP said Monday on Twitter.

"Troopers witnessed a lot of ride sharing, taxis and designated drivers," the agency wrote.

Even so, not everyone managed to arrange for a ride home, the UHP said. Of 1,025 traffic stops, 16 ended in DUI arrests.