SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University's graduate-level accounting program and the University of Utah's graduate programs in nursing informatics and environmental law rank among the top 10 nationally, according to new rankings by U.S. News & World Reports.

U.S. News evaluates graduate programs across six major disciplines: business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing. Its published report, 2019 Best Graduate Schools, helps guide "prospective students looking to continue their education and advance their careers," according to a press release.

Although Utah public and private universities had ranked schools and programs across most disciplines, most rated below 50, according to the rankings.

Other top ranked programs in Utah include the U.'s graduate program in algebra, number theory and algebraic geometry, which ranked 12th. The program received national attention last winter after Christopher Hacon, distinguished professor of mathematics at the U., along with James McKernan, a mathematician at the University of California, San Diego, won the 2018 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics.

Overall, the U.'s graduate program in mathematics ranked 34th.

"It's always nice to have outside validation of the good work we know is going on across campus. We are pleased so many of our graduate programs continue to be recognized as among the best in the country," said U. spokesman Christopher Nelson.

Among law schools, Yale University and Stanford University maintained their respective No. 1 and No. 2 ranks while BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School ranked 41st. The U.'s S.J. Quinney College of Law ranked 54th, but its environmental law program ranked ninth.

The U. and BYU each ranked 24th for entrepreneurship.

"We're always pleased to see BYU colleges and programs recognized as some of the best in the nation, and it's great to see our law and business schools continue to receive high marks. These rankings reflect the hard work and consistent excellence of our students and faculty," said BYU spokesman Todd Hollingshead.

Once again, Harvard University was the No. 1 medical school for research. Johns Hopkins University followed at No. 2, and New York University and Stanford tied for the third spot.

The University of Utah School of Medicine ranked 41st, while its primary care program ranked 26th. The U.'s general graduate program in nursing ranked 30th, while its Doctor of Nursing Practice program ranked 19th.

"The University plays a crucial role in helping educate future health care providers in our state. This latest recognition of our world-class nursing and medicine programs is a point of pride for the University and for the community we serve," said Dr. A. Lorris Betz, interim CEO of University of Utah Health.

The U. ranked 32nd chemistry in general and 18th in organic chemistry.

It also ranked 38th in biomedical engineering.

Utah State University's graduate school of education ranked 27th. The U. and BYU education schools ranked 58th and 78th, respectively.

USU's highest ranked graduate program was its biological/agricultural engineering program, which was No. 25.

Meanwhile, its aerospace/aeronautical/astronomical engineering program ranked 54th.