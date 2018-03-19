MURRAY — Investigators late Monday were trying to find out what sparked a fire at a series of storage units in Murray. The blaze sent one person to a hospital.

Flames and smoke damaged roughly half of the 24 units at AAA Murray Storage, said Mike Dykman, assistant Murray fire chief. A fire inspector spotted smoke as he was leaving the area about 4 p.m. and called police, Dykman said.

The injured person was taken to Intermountain Medical Center. The victim's name, connection to the units and extent of injuries wasn't immediately released.

Locks on the units slowed several teams of firefighters from Murray, Unified Fire Authority and South Salt Lake, Dykman said. Still, he estimated about half of the units were saved.

"These are stubborn. We've got to take them one unit at a time — a lot of work and a lot of manpower," Dykman said.

The compartments share an attic, allowing the fire to spread quickly, but they don't have any electricity or gas, he added.

A damage wasn't immediately available.