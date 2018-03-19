The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors. The purpose is to recognize them publicly as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.
The forty-sixth annual Sterling Scholar competition for the Central Utah Region was hosted on March 15 at Richfield High School.
The 2018 winners and runners-up in their respective categories are:
GENERAL SCHOLARSHIP
Winner: Derek Atkinson, Delta High School
Derek Atkinson, Delta High School. General Scholarship category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Ross Mangrum, North Sevier High School; Kamree Tucker, Gunnison Valley High School
Ross Mangrum, North Sevier High School. General Scholarship category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Kamree Tucker, Gunnison Valley High School. General Scholarship category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
AGRICULTURE SCIENCE
Winner: Toni Brown, Richfield High School
Toni Brown, Richfield High School. Agriculture Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Ashlin Goble, North Sevier High School; Mattie Sherwood, Juab High School
Ashlin Goble, North Sevier High School. Agriculture Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Mattie Sherwood, Juab High School. Agriculture Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
BUSINESS & MARKETING
Winner: Kjerstin Birch, Manti High School
Kjerstin Birch, Manti High School. Business & Marketing Education category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Mickell Morgan, Piute High School; Tate Smith, Delta High School
Mickell Morgan, Piute High School. Business & Marketing category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Tate Smith, Delta High School. Business & Marketing Education category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
COMPUTER & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Killick Mickelson, Manti High School
Killick Mickelson, Manti High School. Computer and Information Technology category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Madisyn Eve Allred, North Sanpete High School; Tania Leyva, Delta High School
Madisyn Allred, North Sanpete High School. Computer and Information Technology category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Tania Leyva, Delta High School. Computer and Information Technology category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
DANCE
Winner: Kenzie Hutchings, Richfield High School
Kenzie Hutchings, Richfield High School. Dance category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Kailee Alyssa Burgess, North Sanpete, High School; Sara Christian, Delta High School
Kailee Burgess, North Sanpete High School. Dance category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Sara Christian, Delta High School. Dance category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
ENGLISH & LITERATURE
Winner: Elyse Kunzler, Richfield High School
Elyse Kunzler, Richfield High School. English & Literature category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Ashton Smith, North Sevier High School; Makade De Vaur Talbot, North Sanpete High School
Ashton Smith, North Sevier High School. English & Literature category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Makade Talbot, North Sanpete High School. English & Literature category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES
Winner: Makaylie Langford, Juab High School
Makaylie Langford, Juab High School. Family and Consumer Sciences category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Denali Baker, Manti; Kristen Stephenson, Wayne High School
Denali Baker, Manti High School. Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Kristen Stephenson, Wayne High School. Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
MATHEMATICS
Winner: Breanna Hedelius, Manti High School
Breanna Hedelius, Manti High School. Mathematics category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Trevor Brown Ence, North Sanpete; Madison Johnson, Delta High School
Trevor Ence, North Sanpete High School. Mathematics category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Madison Johnson, Delta High School. Mathematics category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
MUSIC
Winner: Trevor Neal Olson, North Sanpete High School
Trevor Olson, North Sanpete High School. Music category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Carolyn Donaldson, Gunnison Valley High School; Emily Frischknecht, Manti High School
Carolyn Donaldson, Gunnison Valley HIgh School. Music category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Emily Frischknecht, Manti High School. Music category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
SCIENCE
Winner: Taybri Jackson, Millard High School
Taybri Jackson, Millard High School. Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Thomas Bryce De Groff, North Sanpete High School; Shandyn Harris, Richfield High School
Thomas De Groff, North Sanpete High School. Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Shandyn Harris, Richfield High School. Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
SOCIAL SCIENCE
Winner: Brody Chase, Delta High School
Brody Chase, Delta High School. Social Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Abbey Bastian, South Sevier High School; Addison Solt, Richfield High School
Abbey Bastian, South Sevier High School. Social Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Addison Solt, Richfield High School. Social Science runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
SPEECH/THEATRE ARTS/FORENSICS
Winner: Aubrey White, Delta High School
Comment on this story
Aubrey White, Delta High School. Speech & Drama category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Cameo Lindgren, Piute High School; Zackery Peters, Juab High School
Cameo Sophia Lindgren, Piute High School. Speech & Drama category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Zackery Peters, Juab High School. Speech & Drama runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
TRADE & TECHNICAL EDUCATION
Winner: Clint Tolbert, Delta High School
Clint Tolbert, Delta High School. Trade & Technical Education category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Wesley Ross Madsen, North Sanpete High School; Alex Stevens, Manti High School
Wesley Madsen, North Sanpete High School. Trade & Technical Education runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition
Alex Stevens, Manti High School. Trade & Technical Education category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
VISUAL ARTS
Winner: Hannah Ostraff, North Sanpete High School
Hannah Ostraff, North Sanpete High School. Visual Arts category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Peyton Harrison, Millard High School; Ashlee Lyman, Delta High School.
Peyton Harrison, Millard High School. Visual Arts category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Ashlee Lyman, Delta High School. Visual Arts category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
WORLD LANGUAGES
Winner: Porscha Greymountain, Richfield High School
Porscha Greymountain, Richfield High School. World Languages category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Runners-Up: Garland Munn, Juab High School; Christian Jonathan Sanchez, North Sanpete High School
Garland Munn, Juab High School. World Languages category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.
Christian Sanchez, North Sanpete High School. World Languages category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.