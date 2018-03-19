The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors. The purpose is to recognize them publicly as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.

The forty-sixth annual Sterling Scholar competition for the Central Utah Region was hosted on March 15 at Richfield High School.

The 2018 winners and runners-up in their respective categories are:

GENERAL SCHOLARSHIP

Winner: Derek Atkinson, Delta High School

Derek Atkinson, Delta High School. General Scholarship category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Ross Mangrum, North Sevier High School; Kamree Tucker, Gunnison Valley High School

Ross Mangrum, North Sevier High School. General Scholarship category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Kamree Tucker, Gunnison Valley High School. General Scholarship category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

AGRICULTURE SCIENCE

Winner: Toni Brown, Richfield High School

Toni Brown, Richfield High School. Agriculture Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Ashlin Goble, North Sevier High School; Mattie Sherwood, Juab High School

Ashlin Goble, North Sevier High School. Agriculture Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Mattie Sherwood, Juab High School. Agriculture Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

BUSINESS & MARKETING

Winner: Kjerstin Birch, Manti High School

Kjerstin Birch, Manti High School. Business & Marketing Education category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Mickell Morgan, Piute High School; Tate Smith, Delta High School

Mickell Morgan, Piute High School. Business & Marketing category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Tate Smith, Delta High School. Business & Marketing Education category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

COMPUTER & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Killick Mickelson, Manti High School

Killick Mickelson, Manti High School. Computer and Information Technology category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Madisyn Eve Allred, North Sanpete High School; Tania Leyva, Delta High School

Madisyn Allred, North Sanpete High School. Computer and Information Technology category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Tania Leyva, Delta High School. Computer and Information Technology category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

DANCE

Winner: Kenzie Hutchings, Richfield High School

Kenzie Hutchings, Richfield High School. Dance category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Kailee Alyssa Burgess, North Sanpete, High School; Sara Christian, Delta High School

Kailee Burgess, North Sanpete High School. Dance category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Sara Christian, Delta High School. Dance category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

ENGLISH & LITERATURE

Winner: Elyse Kunzler, Richfield High School

Elyse Kunzler, Richfield High School. English & Literature category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Ashton Smith, North Sevier High School; Makade De Vaur Talbot, North Sanpete High School

Ashton Smith, North Sevier High School. English & Literature category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Makade Talbot, North Sanpete High School. English & Literature category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES

Winner: Makaylie Langford, Juab High School

Makaylie Langford, Juab High School. Family and Consumer Sciences category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Denali Baker, Manti; Kristen Stephenson, Wayne High School

Denali Baker, Manti High School. Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Kristen Stephenson, Wayne High School. Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

MATHEMATICS

Winner: Breanna Hedelius, Manti High School

Breanna Hedelius, Manti High School. Mathematics category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Trevor Brown Ence, North Sanpete; Madison Johnson, Delta High School

Trevor Ence, North Sanpete High School. Mathematics category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Madison Johnson, Delta High School. Mathematics category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

MUSIC

Winner: Trevor Neal Olson, North Sanpete High School

Trevor Olson, North Sanpete High School. Music category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Carolyn Donaldson, Gunnison Valley High School; Emily Frischknecht, Manti High School

Carolyn Donaldson, Gunnison Valley HIgh School. Music category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Emily Frischknecht, Manti High School. Music category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

SCIENCE

Winner: Taybri Jackson, Millard High School

Taybri Jackson, Millard High School. Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Thomas Bryce De Groff, North Sanpete High School; Shandyn Harris, Richfield High School

Thomas De Groff, North Sanpete High School. Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Shandyn Harris, Richfield High School. Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

SOCIAL SCIENCE

Winner: Brody Chase, Delta High School

Brody Chase, Delta High School. Social Science category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Abbey Bastian, South Sevier High School; Addison Solt, Richfield High School

Abbey Bastian, South Sevier High School. Social Science category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Addison Solt, Richfield High School. Social Science runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

SPEECH/THEATRE ARTS/FORENSICS

Winner: Aubrey White, Delta High School

Aubrey White, Delta High School. Speech & Drama category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Cameo Lindgren, Piute High School; Zackery Peters, Juab High School

Cameo Sophia Lindgren, Piute High School. Speech & Drama category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Zackery Peters, Juab High School. Speech & Drama runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

TRADE & TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Winner: Clint Tolbert, Delta High School

Clint Tolbert, Delta High School. Trade & Technical Education category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Wesley Ross Madsen, North Sanpete High School; Alex Stevens, Manti High School

Wesley Madsen, North Sanpete High School. Trade & Technical Education runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition

Alex Stevens, Manti High School. Trade & Technical Education category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

VISUAL ARTS

Winner: Hannah Ostraff, North Sanpete High School

Hannah Ostraff, North Sanpete High School. Visual Arts category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Peyton Harrison, Millard High School; Ashlee Lyman, Delta High School.

Peyton Harrison, Millard High School. Visual Arts category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Ashlee Lyman, Delta High School. Visual Arts category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

WORLD LANGUAGES

Winner: Porscha Greymountain, Richfield High School

Porscha Greymountain, Richfield High School. World Languages category winner in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.

Runners-Up: Garland Munn, Juab High School; Christian Jonathan Sanchez, North Sanpete High School

Garland Munn, Juab High School. World Languages category runner-up in the 2018 Sterling Scholar Central Utah Region competition.