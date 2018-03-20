Utah should stop suing California. The state of California is trying to reduce carbon emissions by making power from coal-fired power plants more expensive, but the Utah state Legislature has voted to set aside $1.65 million for suing California over its fee on power from coal-fired plants.

California also passed a law that states, "Eggs sold in California must be from hens that have space to lie down, stand up, turn around and fully extend their wings." The law came about because 63 percent of California voters approved a ballot initiative titled the Prevention of Farm Animal Cruelty Act. Utah’s attorney general, Sean D. Reyes, is suing California over this law. The state of California should have the right to choose how it reduces carbon emissions and the right to outlaw eggs from hens raised in crowded conditions.

Russell Patterson

West Valley City