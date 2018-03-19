In this week’s UTubers, One Voice Children’s Choir inspires fans with real-life stories while ‘What’s Inside?’ jumps into pizza-ordering sneakers.

One Voice Children’s Choir performs “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe in a new video that will melt your heart. In light of the theme “Never give up on your dreams,” the video follows the journey of Hannah Steinagel, who was born with craniofacial microsomia and microtia and applies to join the choir. Other children and families who inspired the video are also featured. Links to their stories can be found in the video’s description.

Ever wish you could own a pair of shoes that order pizza for you? These shoes exist! Dan from “What’s Inside?” says the shoes were originally made for only 50 celebrities and YouTubers, but he was able to find a pair on Ebay. Dan and Lincoln sync the pizza-ordering shoes with its app, order some pizza and take the shoes apart to find out how they work. This video has amassed over 850,000 views so far.

Alex Boye released a new video this week of an Afro-American cover of Jidenna’s “Little Bit More.” Dressed in a suit, Boye plays the drums and sings while dancer Jaxon Willard performs to the beat.

In honor of the Ides of March, BYUtv’s “Studio C” goes back to 44 B.C. to a conversation between Caesar and Brutus. Brutus captures Caesar’s attention with a pointless story about “a certain sea snake” in order to stall for the arrival of Brutus’ co-conspirators and Caesar’s enemies.

“Studio C” continues as Señor Lobster Bisque is back from a “hiatus” where he studied mushrooms in Japan. In this episode of his cooking show, he attempts to teach some of his famous recipes. He encourages watchers to take risks and try something new in the kitchen. “You never know what you’ll get. And if it doesn’t work out, you can feed it to your neighbor’s cat,” he says in the video.

GENTRI musical trio covered “Blackbird” by The Beatles. The video is in black and white and shows a few lines of lyrics throughout. The tune is carried by a piano rather than a guitar as in the original song.