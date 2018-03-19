SANDY — Police are investigating a report of sexual assault on an urban trail in Sandy.

A woman in her 40s was walking in Dimple Dell Regional Park on Monday afternoon when a man assaulted her, Sandy police said. Witnesses called police, who said they found the woman with injuries but did not elaborate.

Few details were immediately available. Sandy police said they believe the suspect is a 6-foot man in his 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was thought to be wearing a black beanie hat, plaid jacket and Vans-style shoes that are red, black and white.

The park, also known as Dimple Dell gully, covers roughly 650 acres of undeveloped land between 300 East and 3000 East, just north of 10600 South. The area's unpaved trails are popular with hikers, dog walkers and horseback riders.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.