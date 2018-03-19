FARMINGTON — A citywide residential spring cleanup is set to begin Monday.

During the cleanup, residents can place yard waste for curbside pickup. Tree branches, which must be cut into pieces no longer than 5 feet and no wider than 8 inches, should be stacked at the curb in a pile no larger than 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and 4 feet high. Please don't put material in bags or boxes. Leaves can be left in piles

Waste in the north half of the city — from State Street to the city limits, including the Oakridge area — will be picked up beginning March 26. Waste in south half of the city — from State Street to the city limits, including west Farmington — will begin on Monday, April 2. Materials collected will be mulched at the Central Davis Sewer District Treatment Plant.

Street sweeping will be done after the cleanup. Residents are asked to sweep up twigs in the gutter after the cleanup, as they will plug the vacuum hose on the street sweepers.