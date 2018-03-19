PRICE — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a "Listen to the Owls Night" on the evening of Thursday, April 5.

The free event, which will be held in conjunction with owl surveys in south-central Utah, will start at the Desert Lake Waterfowl Management Area east of Elmo and conclude in Huntington Canyon.

"Great horned owls, barn owls and screech owls are common species in Utah," Morgan Jacobsen, regional conservation outreach manager, said in a statement, "but stealth and twilight often keep them obscured from plain sight. So when you hear one, it's a special experience. This viewing event will be an excellent opportunity to observe these majestic birds."

While the event is free, registration is required and limited 30 people. To register, or for more information, contact Jacobsen at 435-613-3707 or morganjacobsen@utah.gov. Meeting times and locations will be provided when you register.