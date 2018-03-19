CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Susan Fritzke, deputy superintendent of four National Park Service sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been named superintendent of Capitol Reef National Park.

Fritzke, who served as acting superintendent Bryce Canyon National Park in 2016-17, assumes her new post on April 15.

"Sue is an accomplished park manager and strong communicator who knows how to foster a positive workplace and build relationships with local communities and elected officials," Sue Masica, the park service's Intermountain Region director, said in a statement.

Fritzke, a 33-year veteran of the park service, has been the No. 2 manager since November 2011 for four Northern California parks: Eugene O'Neill and John Muir National Historic Sites, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial, and Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park. She also served as acting superintendent of these parks for four months in 2015.

A natural resources professional by training, Fritzke began her career with the park service in 1985 as an interpretation ranger at Yosemite National Park. She also served at Mount Rainier National Park before moving into biological science, prescribed fire and vegetation ecology posts for the next 11 years at Yosemite and then Redwood national and state parks.

Fritzke next served as supervisory resources manager at Yosemite before moving to the Bay Area to be branch chief for vegetation management at Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Muir Woods National Monument and Fort Point National Historical Park.

Since 2015, she has been a participant in the park service's Superintendents' Leadership Roundtable. She earned her bachelor's degree in environmental studies and physical geography from the University of California, Santa Barbara and her master's in physical geography and plant ecology from Oregon State. A master gardener, Fritzke also taught a course in park horticulture at West Valley Community College in Saratoga, California.