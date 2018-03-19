SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Symphony announced its lineup for the 2018 Deer Valley Music Festival on Monday afternoon. From the looks of it, the lineup features something for everyone.

Among the big names are ’80s heartthrob Rick Springfield (July 20), Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth (July 21) and Amos Lee (July 27).

Brandon Flint, Provided by Utah Symphony and Utah Opera Members of the Utah Symphony play in Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheater. This summer will be the 15th year of the Deer Valley Music Festival.

The festival will also honor some of classical music’s greatest composers, with the symphony performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 on July 11, Mozart’s “Jupiter” symphony on July 18, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 on July 25 and Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and Violin Concerto on Aug. 10.

Other festival events include Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway hits (July 7), a tribute to ABBA (July 13) and the music of John Williams (July 28).

The shows will take place at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater (2250 Deer Valley Dr., Park City) and St. Mary’s Church (1505 White Pine Canyon Rd., Park City), with salon events at private homes in the Park City area. Subscription, group and VIP tickets are on sale now at deervalleymusicfestival.org. General public concert tickets go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. Lodging packages, including performance tickets, will be available through lodging partners beginning in May.

The full 2018 Deer Valley Music Festival schedule is listed below:

Patriotic Celebration starring Rachel Potter: June 30

Disney in Concert: "A Silly Symphony Celebration": July 6

Broadway Hits by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Stephen Sondheim: July 7

Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5: July 11 (St. Mary’s Church)

"ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA with the Utah Symphony": July 13

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder with the Utah Symphony: July 14

Mozart’s “Jupiter” symphony: July 18 (St. Mary’s Church)

Rick Springfield with the Utah Symphony: July 20

Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony: July 21

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1: July 25 (St. Mary’s Church)

Amos Lee with the Utah Symphony: July 27

"The Music of John Williams": July 28

Fremont String Quartet: Aug. 1 (St. Mary’s Church)

"The ’70s vs. The ’80s": Aug. 3

TBD: Aug. 4

Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and Violin Concerto: Aug. 10

The Utah Symphony Performs Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd: Aug. 11