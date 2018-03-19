SPRINGDALE, Washington County — After a yearlong investigation, the former arborist for Springdale has been arrested and accused of cutting down more than a dozen trees around the town's hall and causing more than $10,000 in damage to town property in an apparent disgruntled rage.

Shane Curtis Lowery, 52, of Hurricane, was arrested Monday for investigation of criminal mischief. Another man, Steven James Stone, 41, of Hurricane, was also arrested Monday for investigation of criminal mischief.

Formal criminal charges have not been filed against either man as of Monday.

The investigation began on March 12, 2017, when Springdale police discovered more than $10,000 in vandalism at several locations near the town hall, according to a search warrant affidavit filed a year ago in 5th District Court.

Among the damage found by police, 18 trees had been chopped down, the warrant states.

"It appeared a hatchet was used to take down the trees. The trees are within 50 yards of town hall. The trees were planted over the last two years during Arbor Day," police noted in the affidavit. "Also, on the grounds of town hall, a sprinkler valve junction box cover had been broken off. Inside the junction box, officers observed broken pipes and wires, making the system inoperable."

Further investigation found that "a black substance with the consistency of oil and an extremely foul smell" was splattered near a stairway leading to the police station and on the front door on the town hall. "The substance was later thought to be a scent known to be used for trapping and hunting. (Hunters use miscellaneous muscle meats mixed with urine etc.)," the warrant states.

Another substance, thought to be something called "Triple Strength Ambush Skunk Oil" was found in the air conditioning vents as well as on the pickleball courts north of the town hall, according to police.

"This oil is generally used to cover the scent of a hunter in order to get closer to game," the affidavit says.

Investigators immediately suspected Lowery, according to the warrant. He was hired by Springdale in 2008 and was responsible for maintaining the grounds throughout the town, including the town hall.

"Shane had extensive knowledge of the sprinkling systems and in all aspects of the grounds throughout the town. Shane personally planted the trees that were destroyed during the past two Arbor Days. Shane was the town arborist. Shane was fired in 2016 after testing positive for drugs," officers wrote in the warrant.

Police also say Lowery is an avid hunter. Investigators were able to find surveillance video from a local sporting goods story of Lowery purchasing skunk oil prior to the vandalism, according to the affidavit.

What role that police suspect Stone had was not known Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.