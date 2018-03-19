The University of Maryland, Baltimore County made history on Friday night by defeating the No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Retrievers also won everyone in the United States some free pizza.

Little Caesars announced before the NCAA tournament began that it would offer a free lunch combo to customers if any No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the March Madness tournament.

Well, “crazy happened,” according to the pizza company. Customers can now receive a free lunch combo from the pizza joint on Monday, April 2.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

However, there are some restrictions, according to Money magazine. Customers will need to visit the store from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., which means you can’t receive your lunch combo through delivery. The promotion ends exactly at 1 p.m., even if you’re still in line.

The free promotion includes a four-slice deep dish pizza and a bottle of 20-ounce soda.

Extra toppings will cost more.

The promotion was announced after UMBC shocked the world with its defeat over No. 1 Virginia. UMBC lost in a second-round matchup against Kansas State on Sunday.

National restaurant and fast-food chains have previously offered free sports promotions. Right now, Dominos is offering buy one, get one free pizza during March Madness.

Last year, Taco Bell offered free tacos to customers after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game during the NBA Finals, the Deseret News reported.

Taco Bell offered free tacos again last November after Houston Astros player Cameron Maybin stole second base in Game 2 of the World Series.