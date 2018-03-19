The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to the heroes and legends of “The Sandlot” in a new video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

To celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary, the Brewers reenacted the classic scene from the film when Hamilton 'Ham' Porter hits a home run that goes over the fence ... into their neighbor's yard.

Watch the Brew Crew reenact the scene below.

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

“The Sandlot” was filmed here in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. The Salt Lake Bees plan to honor the film on Aug. 10 later this year. The Bees are offering a ticket and a Ham bobblehead for $25.

The Sandlot bobblehead packages are going faster than Benny in a pair of PF Flyers🏃🏃!



Guarantee your ticket and bobblehead now: https://t.co/yklXlqGPZW pic.twitter.com/MDXpyPUChH — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) March 19, 2018

Five years ago, the Salt Lake Bees hosted a two-day celebration for the movie, which included a screening at the actual sandlot where the movie was filmed, according to the Deseret News.

The Utah Film Commission dedicated a plaque to the lot as a way to honor the space five years ago.

“I have a historical marker and I don’t know how many other films have that. Can’t be many,” said David Mickey Evans, who wrote, directed and narrated the film. “If that isn’t the finest praise an artist or a filmmaker can get, I certainly don’t know what is. It’s incredible.”

Filmmakers chose Glendale Park in Salt Lake City after “an extensive search,” according to the Deseret News. Evans said it was the perfect park for the movie.

“I literally walked into a three-dimensional representation of my own mind. I about fainted,” he recalled. “It was incredible. I just sat there, turning around looking at everything for hours.”