ZION NATIONAL PARK — A seven-month project to repave the Kolob Canyon Road and add accessible parking, sidewalks and toilet facilities, is set to begin Tuesday, May 1.

During the project, the entire road will be closed, denying access to the Taylor Creek Trail, the Timber Creek Overlook Trail, the Lee Pass Trailhead and other areas served via the road. The Kolob Canyon Visitor Center and the parking lot off I-15 will be closed as well.

Construction engineers and park officials say the closure will ensure visitor and worker safety and expedite the work.

Overnight-permitted hikes will be drop off and pick up only, from Sunday, April 15, through Monday, April 30. No vehicles or hiking will be permitted inside the closure after that.

Visitors will be able to access the La Verkin Creek Trail and hike to the Kolob Arch via the Hop Valley Trail. The Hop Valley Trailhead can be accessed from the Kolob Terrace Road.