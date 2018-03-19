CLEARFIELD — A police chase early Monday ended in a crash involving four vehicles and multiple injuries.

The incident began when Clinton police officers attempted to stop a Chevy van reported stolen out of Ogden, said Clearfield Assistant Police Chief Kelly Bennett.

"Initially, the stolen vehicle stopped in a driveway of a home in Clinton and then fled the area when law enforcement attempted to communicate with the driver," he said.

At that point, an active pursuit was initiated. At the intersection of 300 North and 1000 West in Clearfield, the fleeing van ran a red light about 7 a.m. and hit a GMC Sierra flatbed truck, Bennett said. The truck, in turn, hit a Honda Civic. The fleeing van also hit a Buick LeSabre.

Four people were in the stolen van, the assistant chief said. A woman who was driving and a man in the front passenger seat were transported to a local hospital in critical conditions. A woman in the back seat was taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening. A man in the back seat was not injured and was taken into custody on a parole violation, Bennett said. Police were still working Monday to identify the people in the car.

A man driving the Buick was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, he said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

An accident reconstruction team will attempt to determine how fast the van was going when it collided with the other vehicles. Bennett said based on the damage to the vehicles, he estimate it was traveling at least 50 mph.

The Clinton Police Department will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the chase as well as the stolen vehicle, he said. Clearfield police and the Utah Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.