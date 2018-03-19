SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are looking for a man who they say stole political signs out of yards in the Avenues neighborhood and also pulled a gun on a resident who confronted him.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was spotted taking signs from residents' properties in the area of 120 North and F Street, said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht. Neighbors told police this has been a problem in the area for several weeks.

The signs being taken were mainly those that support generally Democratic positions, such as Planned Parenthood, protecting Bears Ears and clean air, Ungricht said.

On Sunday, a resident confronted a man about taking signs from a yard.

"When he was confronted, the suspect pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim and laughed — and then ran away from the area," Ungricht said.

Police described the gunman as an Asian man about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was seen last week wearing a white T-shirt, a dark blue jogging jacket, a hat and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.