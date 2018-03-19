Here’s a look at the news for March 18.

19 soldiers from Utah National Guard honored

A total of 19 soldiers of the special forces unit of the Utah National Guard were honored over the weekend for their service during a 2007 mission in Afghanistan, according to the Deseret News.

Three soldiers received Purple Hearts, while five others received the Bronze Star and seven received an Army Commendation Medal.

Gov. Gary Herbert pinned the awards to each of the soldiers’ chests.

"It's incredibly humbling," Staff Sgt. Walrath, who received a Silver Star, told the Deseret News (only last names of the soldiers were announced because of security concerns). "I really didn't do anything more than my job, and that's not me being humble, that's just the fact."

A conversation with Gail Miller

What has life been like for Gail Miller after her husband Larry H. Miller passed away?

The Deseret News learned about that and much more in an interview with Miller, which was published Sunday.

Miller, who recently released a book called “Courage to Be You,” spoke about how she handles being a woman in a leadership role and how she and her husband lived through their faith.

She also talked about the red-hot Utah Jazz, which is owned by the Millers.

“They represent excellence, which is what we’re all about,” she said. “It starts with us teaching the management of the team, the general manager, the coach, spending time with them to help them understand that we do have values and we do have expectations and we don’t want players in here who would sully our name or bring in a bad element.”

Putin wins election

Vladimir Putin will be Russia’s leader for another six years, according to the Associated Press.

Putin won an election Sunday that gave him power for six more years at the very least. The victory is his fourth victory in an election.

Putin faced only minor candidates after a serious contender for the position was banned from running, according to the AP.

“His only real challenge was to run up the tally so high that he could claim an indisputable mandate,” the AP reported.

Longtime Salt Lake County clerk has a new rival … her own employee

Longtime Salt Lake County clerk Sherrie Swensen has a new political rival gunning for her spot — Rozan Mitchell, one of her “right-hand employees,” according to the Deseret News.

Mitchell planned to run against Swensen in this year’s local election for the open county seat after people continued to ask her why she wasn’t running.

Mitchell, a Republican, and Swensen, a Democrat, will hope to remain as bipartisan as possible during the race.

"Sherrie's 28 years have brought some amazing experiences and opportunities to that office — but 28 years is a long time, and I really feel that it's time for a change," Mitchell said, according to the Deseret News.

