RIVERTON — A man was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after his vehicle burst into flames after hitting a tree and passersby pulled him from the vehicle.

The man was westbound on 12600 South in Riverton when his vehicle drifted into the eastbound lanes and then struck a tree, Unified Police Lt. Ken Malone said.

Malone said the collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

Passersby stopped to help pull the man out of the vehicle, Malone said. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What caused the man to drift was not immediately known.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.