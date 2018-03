GRANTSVILLE — A fire Monday morning engulfed part of Big Shot Ranch north of Grantsville.

The fire at the ranch, 6711 Highley Road, was reported at 4:27 a.m., according to authorities.

Video of structure Fire at Big Shot Ranch this morning. pic.twitter.com/B6DhUohOL6 — North Tooele Fire (@NTCFD) March 19, 2018

Firefighters said the building was a "total loss." Crews were working to determine what caused the fire.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.