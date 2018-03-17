WEST JORDAN — A house fire damaged a West Jordan family's garage and multiple vehicles Saturday, fire authorities said.

The fire, reported in a home at the intersection of Lena Drive and Aire Drive around 1:50 p.m., caused about $100,000 in damage, said West Jordan Fire Capt. Jared Price.

Two vehicles inside the garage were burned and a third vehicle outside the garage was also damaged, Price said. The fire also damaged the attic area above the garage and caused some melting to nearby fence panels, but the flames didn't reach the home's living area, he said.

"The interior of the house remains more or less intact," Price said. "We just had to go look for any extension, but considering the amount of damage on the exterior, and the garage, it's a pretty impressive stop for (the firefighters)."

Putting out the fire took roughly 10-15 minutes, according to Price.

All five residents of the home were able to evacuate without difficulty, including one person who was in the garage when the fire started, Price said. Though investigators believe the fire began in the garage, no information on the cause was immediately released.

No injuries were reported.

Price said the affected family would stay with relatives for the night. The home is "in a condition that it's going to need to have pretty extensive repairs done," he said.

The Unified Fire Authority assisted West Jordan crews in responding to the scene.