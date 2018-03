SANDY — Two men were injured in an apparent accidental shooting in a parking lot Saturday, police said.

Investigators believe the men were inside a car in the Mountain America Expo Center parking lot in Sandy around 3:30 p.m. and were handling a gun when it discharged, hitting one of them in the leg and the other in the hand, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

Both men were transported to a hospital, Nielsen said.

No other details were immediately available.