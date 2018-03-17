SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-15 early Saturday, police said.

The man was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on I-15 near 3900 South around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle veered right for an unknown reason and struck a concrete barrier on the shoulder, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle then swerved left and hit a barrier on the left shoulder, according to police.

The man then "got out of the vehicle and tried to run westbound, across all the lanes. He was hit by multiple vehicles," the Utah Highway Patrol said in a release.

The man, whose age and name were not immediately released, died at the scene. He was the only person inside the Sonata at the time of the incident, UHP reported.