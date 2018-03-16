NEPHI — A road-rage episode ended in a hit-and-run crash south of Nephi Friday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and dealing minor injuries to four others, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Police were asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a black Chevrolet Suburban who braked abruptly in front of a white Suburban carrying six people in the far right lane. The white Suburban overcorrected and rolled four times, coming to rest across two lanes of I-15 about 3 p.m. Friday.

One person was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition. Another was taken by ambulance. Five of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, UHP said in a statement.

Police said the driver of the other SUV stopped initially but later left the scene. He was believed to be a white man with a beard and his vehicle had a Utah license plate that in part reads 7X0. It was not immediately clear if he sustained any injuries.

Troopers were asking anyone with information to call the Richfield police dispatch line: 435-896-6471.