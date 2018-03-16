BRYCE – With its busy season right around the corner, Bryce Canyon National Park is extending it hours and warning visitors of upcoming construction projects.

Things to know about the 2018 season:

Visitor info: The visitor center and bookstore, which open their doors at 8 a.m., will stay open until 6 p.m. starting April 1 and then until 8 p.m. starting April 29. Ranger programs, including daily geology talks and rim walks, as well as popular astronomy programs, are on the schedule. An Astronomy Festival is set for June 13-16, and a Geology Festival from July 27-28.

Shuttle service: On April 13, bus routes begin to the Bryce Amphitheater area of the park. The reservation-only Rainbow Bus Tour showcasing southern park views also starts up the same day. They're free but riders must pay the park's entrance fee. Vehicles longer than 20 feet won't be allowed in amphitheater parking during shuttle hours.

Food: The park's lodge will open March 23 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Valhalla Pizzeria and the park's coffee shop next door will open May 15 from 6 a.m. to 10 pm. Trail snacks, groceries and showers are available at the General Store at Sunrise Point.

Camping: Starting in June, the park's Sunset and North campgrounds will close for paving, so reservations can only be made through May.

Parking: Other construction projects will briefly affect parking areas near the visitor's center and lodge during the season.

Motels: Reservations: brycecanyonforever.com or (435)834-8700.