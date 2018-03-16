MOUNTAIN HOME, Duchesne County — The milder the winter, the greater the victory in spotting mountain goats.

State wildlife managers are challenging Utahns to see for themselves. A goat-viewing event in the Rock Creek area of the Uinta Mountains is set for next Saturday.

The animals take to higher elevations during less snowy winters like this one, the Division of Wildlife Resources said in a prepared statement. Still, DWR urges people to make the trek. In a typical year, up to 30 goats can be spotted from the area along County Route 95.

The herd moves around, so exact viewing sites haven't been determined yet. Biologists will direct visitors on the day of the event, and scopes and binoculars will be made available to get a closer look at the herd in their shaggy, white coats.

The population is healthy, with an estimated 1,000 mountain goats across the Uinta Mountains, according to the division.

Visitors should wear warm clothes and bring snacks. Weather can be unpredictable.

The Mountain Home Inn and Store will give out light refreshments at the viewing site.

The free event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, so long as weather cooperates.

Directions: From the S.R. 87/Mountain Home Road Junction, travel north on Mountain Home Road about 2.8 miles. Turn left at the Mountain Home Inn & Store onto country Route 95, and continue 20 miles to the viewing area.

For more information, call the Vernal DWR office: 435-781-9453.