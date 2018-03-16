SALT LAKE CITY — Purchasing tickets to ride FrontRunner got easier Friday, when they became available through the Utah Transit Authority's GoRide app.

FrontRunner riders have a new avenue to get tickets for those times when the ticket vending machines stop working, when the weather is too bad to walk all the way to the end of the train platform to access the ticket vending machine, or when it is simply more convenient to buy the tickets with an iPhone or Android device

Both regular- and reduced-fare single-trip tickets are available on the GoRide app. Riders making a round trip can purchase tickets for both legs of their journey.

Riders can download or update the app through the Apple or Google Play app stores. To purchase tickets for FrontRunner, they can go to "buy now" and select "FrontRunner."

Tickets are good for 2 ½ hours and include free transfers to bus and TRAX during that time period.

The UTA GoRide app can also be used to purchase regular- or reduced-fare for TRAX, the S-Line, local buses, ski service and PC-SLC Connect, a public bus service connecting Park City and Salt Lake City, as well as local and premium monthly passes.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said FrontRunner is distance-based, so "it took a little bit longer to develop the app (for it)," even though the app has been available for other transit services since last fall.

Arky said "it is not uncommon" for the ticket machines to fail through vandalism or malfunctions. He said riders who buy tickets through the GoRide app activate their tickets using their phones in the app when they are boarding.