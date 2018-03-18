On Friday, March 9, my wife and I were having breakfast at a local Ogden restaurant. When we glanced out the window, we saw two young women who had just left the restaurant looking desperate because a small baby of one of them had been accidentally locked in the car. Have no fear, an Ogden City Police officer arrived and within minutes unlocked the car. We noticed that the officer had great people skills and public relations with the two young women and put their minds at ease as he unlocked the car. We asked the officer his name and he said it was Officer Cahoon. He said not all the officers carried the device to do the job. Maybe this device should be made available to all police officers.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden