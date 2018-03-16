SALT LAKE CITY — A new data analysis from Womply identified Utah as the sixth-best state for consumer spending on independent restaurants.

The research team behind the analysis reviewed all transactions from small and independent restaurants for every day in 2017. The report, which analyzed all 50 states, found that local eateries in Utah bring in close to $64,693 per month.

In addition, the report found that Beehive State restaurants earn 6 percent of revenue on Sundays — significantly less than the 15 percent the rest of the country earns on average for Sunday.

Womply

Nationally, about two in five restaurants have their best sales on Mother’s Day. Utah, however, saw the holiday as the 298th best day.

Utah’s top sales day is Sept. 4 (Labor Day), followed by May 29 (Memorial Day), May 27 (Memorial weekend), Feb. 18 (the Saturday after Valentine’s Day) and Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend).

Womply

The report said Utah restaurants have 53 transactions every day with the average receipt costing $38.87. Nationally, most restaurants see 48 transactions a day with a $35.26 average bill.

Though Utahns don't turn out on Sundays, the report found that Utahns are more likely to eat out and spend more on weekends generally.

“Lastly, while the rest of the country continues to eat out during the holiday season,” the report states, “the closer we get to Christmas, the less Utah eats out.”