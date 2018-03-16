Lyft may give its payment method a lift in a new direction.

The ride-sharing service is testing a monthly subscription option for consistent users, moving the company closer to a product that resembles Netflix or Spotify.

According to The Verge, Lyft is testing an all-access pass that gives users 30 rides for $199 a month, while another offers 60 rides for $399 a month.

Rides that cost up to $15 are covered under the plan.

However, according to The Verge, it’s unclear how users pay for rides that cost more than $15.

The subscription service is targeting customers who spend at least $450 a month on rides.

Multiple users tweeted out the news that they were offered the new plan.

This Lyft subscription plan seems geared only to the most frequent users, folks who’d otherwise spend $450/month on ride-hailing pic.twitter.com/Ngzsl6S6JG — Greg Bensinger (@GregBensinger) March 15, 2018

A Lyft spokesman said it’s been testing the service for months.

“We’re always testing new ways to provide passengers the most affordable and flexible transportation options,” the spokesperson said. “For the past few months, we’ve been testing a variety of All-Access Plans for Lyft passengers.”

None of the articles explained how Lyft drivers are paid under a subscription model. The Deseret News reached out to Lyft for clarification but did not receive an immediate response.

Lyft's website tells drivers, however, that "even if your passenger receives their price up front, you'll still get paid for time and distance."

In 2016, Lyft rival Uber tested a subscription service in six U.S. cities, according to Forbes. The service, called Uber Plus, was available in Boston, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Users were offered a 20- or 40-ride package for reduced fares.

But, as The Verge noted, it’s unclear whether Uber’s plan “went anywhere.”

According to Digital Trends, both Lyft and Uber are seeking ways to improve their ride-sharing services. They’ve both explored the possibility of adding driverless cars.

Lyft paid the city of Baltimore $270,000 to put its name on three bike-sharing stations.

Lyft first became available in Salt Lake City back in 2014, according to the Deseret News.