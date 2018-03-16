An established German electric bus will soon hit the streets of Utah.

As city news website Curbed reported, the company FlixBus plans to launch its low-cost, all-electric bus service in the United States this spring, adding routes in Southwestern U.S. states such as California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

The company didn’t release any specific city information yet.

”We want to help shape the future of mobility,” said André Schwämmlein, founder and CEO of FlixBus, in a statement. “Although e-buses are currently much more expensive to buy, we are convinced that this will be a worthwhile investment in the long run, for our company, our customers, and the environment. As a provider, we are demonstrating that this is a potential turning point in mobility.”

The company, which has routes in 27 countries, leases its vehicles to drivers and adds buses into its own schedule, according to Curbed.

The buses offer modern day amenities, including WiFi and digital booking.

According to CityLab, the bus service will hit the United States at the right time since there’s a market for ride-sharing platforms, like Uber and Lyft.

Not to mention, another startup bus service, called Cabin, has found success helping people travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

FlixBus recently launched a new version of its own service called FlixTrains, according to VentureBeat. The company hopes to bring its bus-based success to the locomotive industry.

“We looked at trains, and we did our homework in terms of how it works, what its customers are,” Jochen Engert, FlixBus cofounder and managing director, toldVentureBeat. “And ultimately we believe the train is just a larger bus.”

The train service is only available in Germany right now, hoping to expand to 28 different areas in the country by the end of April.