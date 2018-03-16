SALT LAKE CITY — Despite calls from Salt Lake City leaders, residents and some county officials to veto the controversial bill establishing an inland port authority in the city's northwest quadrant, Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday signed the bill.

In a letter to House Speaker Greg Hughes and Senate President Wayne Niederhauser included in the news release announcing he had signed SB234, Herbert indicated he would be calling a special session to make amendments to the bill.

"Although the bill is not yet perfect, it does allow the state and local governments to move forward on this significant project," Herbert said in thea letter. "I look forward to working with the Legislature, Salt Lake City and other stakeholders on technical amendments and other minor adjustments in preparation for a special session."

This morning I signed SB234, Utah Inland Port Authority. I sent the following signing letter to @waynenieder and @GHughes51. I'm excited to work together with Salt Lake City (@slcmayor and @MayorBenMcAdams) and other stakeholders to make this a win-win for all. #utpol pic.twitter.com/zuZbSNnFgf — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 16, 2018

[SB234](https://le.utah.gov/~2018/bills/static/SB0234.html) creates the Utah Inland Port Authority, a new governing body to oversee the development of a global trade area on nearly 20,000 acres of Salt Lake City's northwest quadrant — the city's last undeveloped swath of land.

The Utah Inland Port Authority will be an 11-member board made up of a majority of state officials, with one seat from the Salt Lake City Council and one seat from Salt Lake City International Airport, and other seats for stakeholders including Salt Lake County and West Valley City.

City leaders, as well as members of the Salt Lake County Council and the Utah League of Cities and Towns, have decried the bill as an unconstitutional land and power grab since the port authority board would have the power to ultimately override city administrative land-use decisions through an appeals panel.

They've also protested the port authority's power to capture up to 100 percent of the project area's tax increment. Over the next 25 years, the city estimates the port authority would take control of more than $1.4 billion of new tax revenue, including $360 million in new property tax revenues from Salt Lake City, $581 million from the Salt Lake City School District, and $84 million from Salt Lake City libraries.

Herbert said last week he would sign the bill with the intent to make changes later. Starting Monday, the governor had been meeting with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, legislators and others to hear concerns about the bill — and in Friday's letter, the governor said "it is important to address four concerns" raised by Biskupski.

Those concerns include clarifying standards for land-use decisions, clarifying the tax increment, potential adjustment of the port authority's boundaries, and possible changes to the composition of the port authority board, including a member to be appointed by the mayor, Herbert said.

"In my recent meetings with both of you," Herbert said in his letter to Hughes and Niederhauser, "we all agreed that these are legitimate concerns that we can and should address. They do not, however, rise to the level of a veto."

The governor asked Hughes and Niederhauser to "study each of these issues in the interim so that I can call the Legislature into a special session in the coming months to modify and improve what is already a good bill for Utah's continued growth and success."

Biskupski's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall, however, said that while she was "disappointed" a veto didn't happen, "we appreciate the governor's acknowledgment of the critical issues that need to be addressed in a special session."

Mendenhall said city leaders have been told that the session would be coming in May.

However, it remains to be seen whether the House and Senate will have the appetite to make such changes. Both bodies passed SB234 on the second-to-last day of the 2018 session, after making sweeping changes on the House floor, which were approved by the Senate just 30 minutes later.

Last week, Biskupski told the Deseret News in an interview that if the state implements the bill, there "is opportunity for a lawsuit." Mendenhall said if the Legislature doesn't make the needed changes to the bill, "we will keep all of our options on the table."

"I don't believe any party wants the development of the port be delayed, as would be the consequence of this bill going into action without critical changes," she said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.