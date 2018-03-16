Videos and photos of a pedestrian bridge collapse have begun to make their way online.

On Thursday, a new pedestrian bridge collapsed on a major highway in the Miami area outside of Florida International University, killing six people and injuring at least 10 people, according to the Associated Press.

"This is a tragedy that we don't want to re-occur anywhere in the United States," said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police. "We just want to find out what caused this collapse to occur and people to die."

Florida politicians listed a "stress test and loosened cables as possible factors" for why the bridge collapsed.

Several people were under the bridge when it collapsed, prompting emergency crews to load them into ambulances and begin search and rescue missions.

#MDFRUpdate: There are multiple patients injured. We’re working on confirming numbers. Please continue to follow us on Twitter for updates. https://t.co/FVjUJndqYH — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 15, 2018

Social media users released videos of the incident to Twitter and Facebook in the minutes following the event.

Sky News published a video that showed crushed cars beneath the bridge.

A bridge in Miami, Florida has collapsed, trapping a number of vehicles beneath it - the bridge was only put in place on Saturday pic.twitter.com/VMQDoQbxUt — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 15, 2018

ABC News shared a video from the WPLG news station that captured high-angled footage of the collapsed bridge.

Emergency crews respond to collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, FL. Several people were killed, officials say. https://t.co/3kekuhxuF7 pic.twitter.com/hYupV1ctDK — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018

WSVN-7 News pointed out the collapsed bridge from a high angle as well.

#BREAKING: Pedestrian bridge has collapsed at FIU, at least 6 injured (video: Gabriela Collazo) pic.twitter.com/BfiB0GPq7C — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 15, 2018

KPIX CBS in San Francisco posted a video on Facebook of emergency responders tending to the bridge.

MIAMI BRIDGE COLLAPSE: MIAMI BRIDGE COLLAPSE: Multiple people have died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, according to a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol. http://cbsloc.al/2ped0W9 Posted by KPIX CBS San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, March 15, 2018

Jonathan Munoz tweeted a photo from behind yellow caution tape of the aftermath.

FIU BRIDGE HAS COLLAPSED. STAY CLEAR OF CAMPUS. pic.twitter.com/J8mUNuIrdZ — Jonathan Muñoz (@Munozz_Jonathan) March 15, 2018

Twitter user Megan Fernandez shared a photo from the road after the bridge broke.

The FIU bridge collapsing... I’m still in shock pic.twitter.com/ZNqO2z5ch6 — Megan (@meganmfernandez) March 15, 2018

Another user, named Britt, tweeted out a handle of photos from the destruction site.