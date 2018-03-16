Tim Ballard said he can't think of a better partner than the Pittsburgh Steelers to shed light on Operation Underground Railroad. For head coach Mike Tomlin, all he needed to do was be exposed to the organization to see how significant it is.

"I spent some time praying about it, thinking about it, and I just thought it was worth our time to bring O.U.R. out here and spent a couple days with us as a football team," Tomlin told "The 700 Club" in a video released Wednesday. "God would take a hold of that. That relationship has grown."

Ballard, founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, sat down with "The 700 Club" to talk about his experiences with the nonprofit’s mission to liberate the more than 2 million children around the world suffering as sex slaves.

Fighting the Darkest Criminal Enterprise on the Planet Great piece done by The 700 Club about Operation Underground Railroad#OURRescue #EndHumanTrafficking #700Club Posted by Tim Ballard on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

“Whatever kid we’re looking for out here in the world, when I look into that victim’s eyes, I see my child’s eyes,” said Ballard, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “This is called empathy. We should be praying for empathy.”

Ballard, a BYU alumnus and best-selling author who also shares a passion for American history, also talked about the connection between physical and spiritual deliverance in the video. Not only does his team — made up of former CIA, Navy SEALs and federal law enforcement — pray for the children they rescue, but they pray for the perpetrators they arrest, too.

“It’s about bringing the principles of Christ’s gospel to the world and letting that cleanse our society,” Ballard said.