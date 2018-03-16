A Russian plane leaving Siberia couldn't contain all the gold it was carrying.

The Guardian reported that the Antonov plane’s cargo door burst open as it was taking off, dropping nearly 200 bars of gold and silver across the runway.

The Siberian Times posted a YouTube video of all the fallen gold, which would be worth about $122 million, experts told Kommersant, a Russian news agency.

In total, the plane carried about 9.3 tons of metals before it left Siberia, according to The Guardian.

“As it gathered height, the cargo door became damaged due to the shifting of cargo,” according to a statement to the Guardian from Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Investigators said the plane’s gold fell out because it likely wasn’t stabilized within the plane.

The plane landed at the airport after the gold fell out. Police sealed off the area to prevent people from trying to pick up the gold, The Guardian reported.

As Time reported, the bars came from the Kupol gold mine in the Chukotka region in Siberia. A spokesman for Canada-based mining company Kinross Gold, which operates the mine, said that “all the cargo has been picked up, there are no losses.”