A bear hug has a whole new meaning after watching this video of Jim Kowalczik, owner of Orphaned Wildlife Center in New York.

Kowalczik and his wife Susan started the center with a mission to "provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to be returned to a life in the wild," according to orphanedwildlife.org.

In the YouTube video, Jim is seen playing peekaboo, kicking snow and just having a fun bonding moment with the two magnificent and huge creatures.

"All the bears love to play with Jim, but the girls really love to roughhouse with him," notes the YouTube video.

Warning: Don't try this at home.